Kuantan Art Street features mural artwork featuring legendary Sudirman among 33 Pahang icons

The mural featuring Sudirman Arshad at Kuantan Art Street, located along the stretch of Jalan Besar and Jalan Mahkota. — Picture by MPK

PETALING JAYA, March 23 — The legendary Malaysian singer-songwriter Sudirman Arshad is one of 33 Pahang icons featured on the walls of Kuantan Art Street, located in Jalan Besar.

The late entertainer is featured together with other iconic Pahang attractions and icons such as the trishaw and an elephant painted on the walls of the art street to capture the state’s identity as well as to attract tourists.

The mural project, known as Project 06, was drawn by 13 Pahang artists, aged between 26 and 52 years old and will be completed by the end of this month.

Mural of a greenish-blue dragon that spans a three storey building gives the effect as if the dragon is alive. — Picture by MPK

Kuantan Municipal Council (MBK) public relations officer Norkamawati Kamal told Malay Mail that the late singer deserved a spot on the walls of the street as he was known for his songs and was even known as Elvis Presley and Claude Francois of Malaysia.

“He recorded many achievements coupled with the fact that he was a trained lawyer, composer, writer, cartoonist, canned drinks entrepreneur and also an actor.

“In his birthplace in Temerloh, a street named Jalan Sudirman was named to remember him as he many still think highly of him up to today.”

She said that the late artiste managed to juggle his career and ventures and managed to be successful.

“This shows that no matter what career you are focusing on in your life, if you give it your all, you will be successful.”

Norkamawati said that the mural artwork project took the team six months to complete starting from September last year before its scheduled completion scheduled by the end of this month.

On the significance of the mural, she said it allowed for interesting conversations in appreciation of either the art or the subject itself.

“Mural drawings help to create vibrant neighbourhoods that will encourage people to visit the street too.”