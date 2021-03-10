TGV Cinemas’ Sunway Pyramid and 1 Utama outlets most popular choice among patrons as doors reopen

Disney's ‘Raya And The Last Dragon’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ were TGV patrons' choice of favourite movies to catch in the big screen. — Picture courtesy via TGV Cinemas

PETALING JAYA, March 10 — TGV Cinemas’ Sunway Pyramid and 1 Utama outlets were favourite locations of its patrons as the chain welcomed back patrons to its halls with necessary standard operating procedures (SOP).

TGV sales and marketing general manager Mohit Bhargava told Malay Mail that Disney’s Raya and The Last Dragon when it came to screen offerings.

“Wonder Woman 1984 was also well received as many missed the blockbuster movie when it was first released in December last year.”

TGV patrons meanwhile shared about how it felt finally getting to watch movies on the big screen again.

Simone Lim, 32, who went to watch Unhinged in 1 Utama said that she felt really good heading to the cinemas after a long time.

“Going to the cinema felt as though it used to be prior to the Covid-19 pandemic — the simple pleasures of heading to the movies makes me happy,” she said.

Dominique Hee shed tears of joy as movie trailers kicked off the big screen offering in TGV Sunway Velocity.

“It wasn’t too crowded, we had ample amount of space for social distancing.”

Santosh Thayaparan was excited to watch Tamil movie Master in Seremban’s TGV Aeon Mall after spending more time on his laptop to catch the latest movies prior to the reopening of the cinemas.

“It was a great feeling heading back to the cinemas after so long — I enjoyed myself.”

In a survey conducted by Cinema Online of almost 25,000 individuals aged between 15 and 45 plus within 72 hours, it was reported that 98 per cent of Malaysians were more than satisfied with SOPs in cinemas across the country.

Malaysian Association of Film Exhibitors (MAFE) chairman General (Rtd) Tan Sri Mohd Ghazali Mohd Seth said that cinemas operators have been looking forward to welcoming audiences back to the cinema safely so that Malaysians can enjoy the cinema entertainment experience.

“Cinema operators were indeed humbled by the huge and positive responses received from all those who took the survey.”

MAFE had reiterated the need for cinemas to open after losing up to 90 per cent revenue year-on-year and more than RM500 million in total losses incurred in the year 2020.