Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran wants to increase number of days for soup kitchen following its success

Following the success of its soup kitchen, Ipoh Barat member of parliament M. Kulasegaran intends to increase the programme further. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 5 — Following the success of its soup kitchen, Ipoh Barat member of parliament M. Kulasegaran hopes to increase the number of days for the programme if there are more funds.

He said currently, his service centre could only have the programme twice a week — Friday and Saturday.

“But if we have more funds, we will be able to expand it,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at his Ipoh Barat service centre today, Kulasegaran said he started the programme in September last year.

“When I first began, I only distributed the food on Friday. As time passee, more requested that it be increased,” he said.

Kulasegaran said many became unemployed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So, they are dependent on soup kitchens for their meals,” he said.

Contrary to popular perception that Chinese were well to do, Kulasegaran said most of the recipients are from that community.

“In fact, a study found that Chinese in the constituency was the hardest hit by the pandemic,” he said.

Those who want to donate to the soup kitchen, can do so to Persatuan Sahabat Cinta Alam Kinta Perak at Ambank, Silibin branch (Account number: 8881034009118).