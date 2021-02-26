Can’t toss oranges this Chap Goh Meh? Try taking a chrysanthemum flower bath instead to find the perfect match

This Chap Goh Meh, take a batch with seven colours of chrysanthemum flowers to cleanse the energy and activate love and relationship luck. ― Pexels.com pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 ― If you have been tossing mandarin oranges into a lake every year but still can’t find your perfect match, you might want to try other ways this year.

Feng shui master Jessie Lee said those who were keen to find their other half may perform other rituals besides the age-old orange-tossing tradition.

One of the ways she suggested was to bathe in chrysanthemum flowers of seven different colours to cleanse the energy and activate peach blossom, which is the love and relationship luck element.

“Cleanse the energy and boost peach blossom by taking a bath with chrysanthemum flowers in red, orange, yellow, green/pink, blue (blue flower pea), purple and white.”

For even more luck, Lee said you may add in slices of grapefruit, orange, lemon and kaffir lime to the flower mix.

Lee said the purpose of the ritual was to cleanse the chakra energy system, which is the seven major energy centres in the body.

Alternatively, she said those who wanted to activate the love and relationship luck at home on Chap Goh Meh day, they could place a vase of flowers (odd numbers) at the northeast (60 degrees) sector of the house.

“The best time to perform the rituals is between 5pm and 8.59pm.”

However, Lee said those who wish to follow the traditional method to find their other half can toss the mandarin oranges towards the northwest direction where the general happiness star will be facing.

For an even greater impact, Lee said the best times to toss the oranges were between 5pm and 6.59pm, (all zodiac signs except rabbits) and 7pm and 8.59pm (all zodiac signs except dragon).

Lee said those born under the animal zodiac signs of Monkey, Snake, Rooster and Ox would benefit the most on Chap Goh Meh this year.

She also noted that Chap Goh Meh this year clashes with those who were born in the year of the Pig.

Due to the clashes, Lee said the Pig may not have great luck on the day, hence it was advisable for those under that animal sign to ask their friends with luckier signs to toss the mandarin oranges for them.

Alternatively, Lee said those who wished to find a partner may utilise social media or dating sites and try their luck on Chap Goh Meh.

According to her, the orange-tossing tradition became popular in the days where there were no internet and social media to connect with others.

Therefore, she said it would make more sense now to utilise those platforms to find a partner.

Known as the Chinese Valentine’s day, Chap Goh Meh is an ancient tradition where single young women toss mandarin oranges into lakes or rivers.

The tradition was mainly practised among single women who were hoping to find a partner.

The trend today was to write wishes or their phone number on the fruit before tossing them into a river or lake, and is not limited to single women looking for partners.