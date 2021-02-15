Dancing security guard in Japan goes viral for enthusiasm while directing traffic (VIDEO)

The man in the clip has been dubbed the world’s most enthusiastic security guard. — Screen capture via Twitter/@Flamingo_310

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — A man in Japan has been dubbed the world’s most enthusiastic security guard after his passion for the job was captured on camera.

Twitter user @Flamingo_310 caught the security guard dancing and eagerly directing traffic recently in a short clip that has been making millions of people smile.

The 45-second video has been viewed 3.2 million times and was picked up by Japanese news site SoraNews24.

The clip shows the animated guard in a variety of exaggerated poses as he stops traffic to let pedestrians pass, even breaking out into a little dance routine.

On top of skilfully directing traffic at the car park, the guard can be seen cheerfully greeting drivers.

Praises poured in for the security guard, with many commending him for doing his job well.

“It’s so nice to see people really enjoying their work, isn’t it?” said one person.

“What an amazing security guard. Drivers will definitely be more careful to avoid accidents on the road if guided out by this guy and he’s giving everyone happiness and energy,” another commented.

Twitter users even jested that the man was once employed by Disney, thanks to his jovial disposition.

Others said the employee raised the bar when it comes to enthusiasm and may make it hard for other employees to follow suit.

“I’m not so sure... while his attitude to work is definitely amazing, if his boss suddenly thinks this is the ‘normal’ way to work it’s gonna be tough for everyone else who isn’t working like this!” the comment read.

“This guy thinks like a pro! If someone asked him what his job was, he wouldn’t say ‘security guard’, he’d say ‘to protect the safety and security of our customers,” another replied.

Responding to the positive comments that followed, @Flamingo_310 hopes the clip will inspire people to appreciate security guards.

“The next time you see a security guard, not only this guy but any security guard, be sure to say ‘otsukare-sama’ (thanks for working hard).

“Let’s show our appreciation for all security guards!” the Twitter user encouraged.