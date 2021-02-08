Penang man turns car into food bank to distribute free basic necessities to Malaysians affected by Covid-19

Azizul Rahim came up with the idea of a ‘car food bank’ so he can help more people access pantry staples such as rice, eggs, bread and sugar. — Picture courtesy of Azizul Rahim

PETALING JAYA, Feb 8 — Penangite Azizul Rahim didn’t have to resort to fancy gestures to make a difference in his community.

All he did was load his car up with essential household items such as cream crackers, sugar, rice and Milo and a handwritten note that read: “For those in need, please take, it’s free.”

Last week, the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) employee parked his car at the Tasek Gelugor Market on the Penang mainland to help those who couldn’t afford daily essentials in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The story of his kindness and generosity has been making waves on social media.

A post shared by news site Penang Kini garnered 5,700 likes and more than 200 comments from Malaysians who praised Azizul’s good deed.

He told Malay Mail he has been doing charity work for nearly 10 years by distributing aid to senior citizens, those with chronic illnesses, single mothers and people with disabilities.

“Wherever I go, I make it a habit to distribute food and beverages to the homeless.

“I thought of the idea of creating a car food bank so that I can help more people in need who can stop by and pick up essentials to get by,” Azizul said. A mother and daughter pick up pantry staples from Azizul’s car boot. — Picture courtesy of Azizul Rahim

On top of rice, sugar, Milo and biscuits, other pantry staples that can be found in his car boot include coffee, tea, milk, sardines, eggs, flour, bread and bee hoon.

“I’ll go from one location to another where I’ll park my car and wait.”

Azizul said the items were donated by individuals who want to help those whose livelihoods have been hampered by the effects Covid-19.

The Seberang Perai City Council employee says items in the car food bank are donated by the public to help those in need. — Picture courtesy of Azizul Rahim

“In each location, there will be 20 to 30 people who would take the items,” he shared.

The good Samaritan said he will continue running the car food bank as long as in-kind donations come in from the public.