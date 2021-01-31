Pride of Pendang: Batik maker's eco-friendly technique to make batik

Khairizal Ishak who has been making batik since 2012, said the technique uses plant material such as leaves, bark and roots without chemical ingredients. — Bernama pic

PENDANG, Jan 31 — A batik maker from Kampung Padang Durian here is using a new technique called ecoprint which is more environmentally friendly to produce batik.

Khairizal Ishak, 33, who has been making batik since 2012, said the technique uses plant material such as leaves, bark and roots without chemical ingredients.

“Not many people are using this technique because of its long and complicated process. It will take between nine and 14 days to produce five batik cloths, but it has its own fans,” he told Bernama when met at his batik workshop in the village.

Khairizal said the plant material would leave its natural colour and shapes on the fabric after being placed on it, rolled and neatly tied before being steamed for two hours.

“The leaves need to be treated overnight to release the natural dye found inside them,” said Khairizal, who also produces hand-drawn ‘batik canting’.

Khairizal said he had received orders from the late Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, Kedah Sultan Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The diploma holder in batik design said he was able to produce about 50 pieces of ecoprint batik a month and sold them at RM580 per piece (four metres) but after Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, the number declined to about 20 pieces a month.

“Before this, I participated in many events such as the National Craft Day to promote and sell batik, but now my business relies heavily on online sales and orders from regular customers.

“I also plan to hold online classes for those who want to learn batik making techniques,” he said. — Bernama