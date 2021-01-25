Elderly Kelantanese masseurs walk 20km daily to find customers to make ends meet

Fatimah and her husband have been walking 20km daily to find customers to keep themselves afloat. — Picture via Twitter/@vmrtzz_

PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — An elderly Kelantanese couple, who are both masseurs have been walking 20 kilometres daily just to find customers to make ends meet.

Fatimah Salleh, 58, and her husband Wan Mohamed Jaafar, 78, who hail from Kota Baru told Sinar Harian that their day starts as early as 8am where they would go from one house to another to find customers.

Pasangan Tukang Urut Buta JaIan Kaki Sejauh 20KM Demi Mencari Sesuap Nasi. pic.twitter.com/Kily5pvUPE — 암살자 (@vmrtzz_) January 24, 2021

She told the news portal that they both embarked on becoming masseurs after dust entered her husband’s eye and he became blind in 1998.

“We also have five children and life has been difficult. There were times where we only ate tapioca that we planted at the back of our house because we didn’t have enough money to buy proper food.

“It is important that my husband and I go out to find an income as masseurs so that we can keep our family afloat and pay our bills,” she said.

She said that they get from RM5 to RM30 depending on the payment given by customers.

Her husband is also a recipient of the Welfare Department, where he gets RM150 every month.

The post on Twitter has also caught the attention of many social media users including Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri who said that help will be channeled to the couple.