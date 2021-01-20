Kind Shah Alam woman sets up free snack bar outside home for delivery riders to refuel between jobs

Natasha said she wanted to show her appreciation to frontline workers who are working hard to get our essentials delivered. — Pictures from Twitter/_tashbunny

PETALING JAYA, Jan 20 — A woman in Shah Alam won praise from Twitter users for setting up a free snack station outside her home for delivery riders.

Natasha Hidayah Hashim, 29, placed biscuits, candy, and hand sanitisers at her front gate as a kind gesture to delivery workers who are busier than ever dropping off goods during the movement control order (MCO).

Her Twitter post has gone viral with more than 2,600 retweets and 5,400 likes.

“Decided to do something small to show appreciation to my abang and kakak delivery,” Natasha wrote.

The e-sports host told mStar that she came up with the idea over two weeks ago after she saw a delivery worker who had to bring her children along in the car while on the job.

She was also inspired by a tweet from an American video game streamer who set up a similar snack station outside her home as a gesture of thanks to delivery workers.

“I want to show my appreciation for them. Recently, I saw a delivery worker who had to bring her kids along in the car.

“It was really sad to see. From there, I started putting snacks outside my house.”

Natasha added that she rarely shopped online in the past but started ordering more stuff to be delivered to her home after the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

She plans to put out boxed drinks and mineral water in her snack bar for the riders to rehydrate as well.

That way, they won’t need to stop by the shops to buy drinks and save time for their next delivery.

“When I tell them to take the snacks, they’ll say, ‘Really?’ I also put a note outside (to tell them to help themselves).

“Their work is dangerous and high-risk. This is my way of saying ‘thank you’ because they make sure we can have food on our tables too,” said Natasha.