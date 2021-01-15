English woman gives birth baby girl — 10 days after finding out about her pregnancy

Samantha Hicks cradling baby Julia at the hospital. — Photo via Facebook/ Joe Bangles Hicks

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — A 40-year-old English woman from Portishead, North Somerset gave birth to a healthy baby girl just 10 days after finding out about her pregnancy.

Samantha Hicks had initially thought she had put on weight during lockdown after two pregnancy tests returned negative.

The pregnancy was also missed when she was in Southmead Hospital in Bristol with Covid-19 in November, the BBC reported.

Hicks had ignored her baby girl’s, named Julia, kicking due to sickness.

“It never occurred to me I was pregnant as I had taken two previous tests which both came back negative.”

Hicks, however, said she did notice a small amount of weight gain but put it down to the lockdown and that she thought she might have Irritable Bowel Syndrome as it runs in the family.

“I felt a bit of movement but I thought it was because I had not been well.”

“My tummy was a bit swollen but again, because I felt sick and I wasn’t great, it never occurred to me I was pregnant,” said the mother of two boys, aged eight and three.

Her husband Joe said he had asked her on Christmas Day if she was sure she wasn’t pregnant, but she said no and she knows her own body.

Samantha took another pregnancy test on January 1.

This time it came back positive.

At that time, Samantha had thought she was only five or six months into her term and returned to her job in a care home.

Her contractions began 10 days later and she was rushed to the hospital.

“It was unreal, the doctors only realised Julia was full-term when she was born,” said Joe.

The couple said they had not planned on having more children.