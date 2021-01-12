After her surprise performance for Dr Siti Hasmah, Tunku Azizah to take up violin lessons from YouTube (VIDEO)

Tunku Azizah (left) bought a violin a day after serenading Dr Siti Hasmah with an impromptu performance on Sunday. — Pictures from Instagram/@airtangan_tunkuazizah

PETALING JAYA, Jan 12 — The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah is proving that it is never too late to learn a new skill.

The Queen took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her newly-bought violin, saying she plans to learn to play the classical instrument through YouTube.

With the movement control order starting at midnight on Wednesday, it looks like Tunku Azizah has found the perfect lockdown activity.

This comes after the royal dropped in on Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, who is known for her fondness of the string instrument, surprising her with a performance on Sunday when she visited the wife of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The impromptu visit saw the royal serenading the 94-year-old classical music lover and at one point, she can be heard excitedly exclaiming, “I’m quite good!” while Dr Siti Hasmah claps.

“First time in my life holding a violin.

“Tomorrow I’m going to buy a violin and learn from Tun Hasmah,” Tunku Azizah wrote.

The post garnered more than 157,000 likes on Instagram.

Besides her newfound musical talents, Tunku Azizah also made jemput-jemput durian (durian fritters) for Dr Siti Hasmah a day after her visit.

“When my mother was Queen, she used to send jemput durian to Tun Hasmah and she mentioned it when I went to visit her this afternoon,” said Tunku Azizah.

“So when I went home just now, I immediately looked for Musang King durian and whipped these up along with fried dates.”

The wife of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah enjoys cooking up a storm and has penned two cookbooks showcasing traditional Pahang cuisine.