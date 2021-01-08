Japanese government invites qualified Malaysians to apply for Japanese Studies and Teacher Training scholarships

Japanese government invites qualified Malaysians to apply for its Japanese Studies and Teacher Training scholarships. — Photo by CK Lim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Japanese government is inviting qualified Malaysians to apply for its Japanese Studies and Teacher Training scholarships.

The Japan Embassy in a statement said the scholarship entails monthly allowances of ¥117,000 (RM4,400) for Japanese Studies, and ¥143,000 (RM5,400) to Teacher Training (amount is subject to change).

Fees for entrance examination, matriculation and tuition at universities will be exempted while a round-trip airplane ticket is also provided.

For Japanese Studies, which is a one-year non-degree course from October 2021, applicants must have a good command of the Japanese language and be between 18 and 29 years as of April 1 (born between April 2 1991 and April 1 2003).

Applicants must be second or third-year undergraduates (must not be final year students) majoring in Japanese Language or Japanese Culture enrolled in non-Japanese universities.

Application for Japanese Studies scholarship must reach the Japanese Embassy by 4pm on February 18.

For details, call 03-2177-2600 (ext.146)/ [email protected] or visit https://www.my.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/scholarship.html.

As for the Teacher Training scholarship, which is a one and half year non-degree course from October 2021, applicants must be under 35 years old as of April 1 (born on or after April 2 1986).

Applicants must be graduates of universities or teacher training college who work as teachers in primary or secondary schools or as academic staff at teacher training institutions with at least five years’ experience in their terms of service.

Applicants must have good command of English language and are willing to learn Japanese language.

Application for Teacher Training scholarship should be made to the Public Service Department (PSD) of Malaysia.

For details, visit http://www.jpa.gov.my , or contact Unit Pengurusan Penawaran Dalam Perkhidmatan at 03-8885-3569 or [email protected]

Interviews for both programmes will be conducted early March.

The Embassy of Japan will notify qualified candidates only by email to attend the interview.