Malaysian comedian ‘Uncle Roger’ finally makes egg fried rice recipe, dish reviewed by a Michelin star chef (VIDEO)

Ng and Haigh exchanging hilarities especially when Ng started cooking his egg fried rice dish. — Screen capture via Youtube/mrnigelng

PETALING JAYA, Jan 5 — After many videos of critiquing and reviewing celebrity chefs for their egg fried rice styles, Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng — popularly known as Uncle Roger — has finally whipped up his own version of the Asian dish in London and had it reviewed by a Michelin star chef, Elizabeth Haigh.

Starting off the video using a cleaver to chop five cloves of garlic, he quipped, “Asian people love garlic.

“We treat garlic like we treat our children. They are never enough.”

He then prepares his other ingredients such as spring onions, egg, shallots, and “leftover chicken rice” which is rice cooked with chicken stock, ginger and garlic.

“And we must not forget the most important ingredient, the King of Flavour which is also known as Uncle Roger’s white powder of choice: MSG.”

Ng who used peanut oil for his dish said, “Uncle Roger is using peanut oil because Uncle Roger love to kill all the peanut-allergic people.”

After adding the garlic, shallots and egg, Ng added the rice in which he took chunks of rice into his hands and threw it in the wok.

“Asian people when we cook, we don’t measure. We just use feelings.”

During the review of the dish, Haigh complimented the dish saying that it was “not bad” although there was a lot of MSG added into the recipe.

“Not a lot of MSG, just the right amount. No such thing as too much MSG,” in which Ng jokingly quipped.

The video has been liked by over two million YouTube users with many impressed by Uncle Roger’s dish while others were quoting humorous lines used in the video.