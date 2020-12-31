Malaysian AIDS Foundation hopes to have the Red Ribbon Gala by first half of next year

The prestigious Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award will be bestowed by the Malaysian Aids Foundation (MAF) on community leaders or organisations that demonstrate the greatest level of leadership and excellence in driving the Ending AIDS agenda in Malaysia. — Phot

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — The Malaysian AIDS Foundation’s (MAF) Red Ribbon Gala will be held under a revised format to meet health and safety guidelines due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The gala, targeted to be held during the first half of next year, will now be a multi-city event where only a limited number of attendees will be allowed.

Five MAF Partner Hotels - Hilton Kuala Lumpur, The Ruma Hotel and Residences Kuala Lumpur, The Amari Johor Bahru, Hilton Kuching and Le Meridien Kota Kinabalu - will host the gala, which is the foundation’s celebrated fundraiser.

Foundation chairman Professor Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman said the 2020 edition was supposed to mark the Gala’s 10th edition.

“It is a profoundly important milestone that signifies the resilience of the AIDS response and the close alliance that we have built with the corporate sector in Malaysia.

“Many of the Gala supporters are our regular donors – those who have been with us for many years and continue to support our mission to end AIDS.

“Despite the obvious challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy, we are grateful that many supporters – old and new – have stepped forward and answered our call for support and we encourage others to do the same too,” she said in a statement.

Dr Adeeba added that ending AIDS progress sits on a very fragile foundation.

“Without continuous commitment and sufficient investment in HIV prevention and care by the Government and private sector – we may risk losing the 30 years of advancement that we have made.”

In the past decade, Malaysia had successfully reversed the trajectory of the AIDS epidemic, put a stop to mother-to-child transmission and carried out the harm reduction programme that reached out directly to our key population said Dr Adeeba,

“Everyone needs to see and realise the great importance of keeping the momentum going.

“Even as we are grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, it would be very unwise to pull the plug and abandon support for AIDS.”

The event’s major donors echoed Dr Adeeba’s views.

Karex Berhad’s group chief executive officer Goh Miah Kiat said supporting MAF is the right thing to do now, especially so when the weight of Covid-19 is sapping away funding and valuable resources for AIDS response.

“We back MAF’s efforts to step up HIV prevention work and extend a lifeline to the community members who have been adversely affected by the pandemic, including those who have lost their jobs and livelihoods during this difficult time.”

Tropicana Corporation Berhad Group Managing Director Dion Tan said if there is a time to show the true meaning of supporting the underprivileged, it’s this year.

“For many years, we have championed our charity drive and the spirit of giving is always close to our hearts.

“This year we will continue to support MAF. Led by our charity arm, the Tropicana Foundation, we want to show our care and support for the well-being of the HIV community.

“We believe that even a small act has a big impact,” said Tan.

Founder of MS Symphony Clinic and the Monspace Group of Companies Datuk Seri Jessy Lai said they had a long and illustrious history of working closely with grassroot communities, including those affected by HIV.

“It is a cause close to my heart.

“We hope our contribution will provide immediate relief to MAF and help them to emerge stronger after this crisis and move forward with their ending AIDS agenda. Life Inspiring Life.” said Lai.

The highlight of the gala will be the awarding of the prestigious Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award.

The award is bestowed by MAF on community leaders or organisations that demonstrate the greatest level of leadership and excellence in driving the Ending AIDS agenda in Malaysia.

Tables for the Gala are on sale at RM20,000 for Gold Table and RM50,000 for Diamond Table.

You can also adopt a sponsorship package that comes with an exciting array of branding and PR benefits.

Sponsorship package starts from RM200,000 for Signature Sponsor, RM500,000 for Presenting Sponsor and RM1 million for Title Sponsor.

To purchase, contact MAF Secretariat, Eric Navin Raj (018-9867096 / [email protected]) or Farhan Baharin (019-2852426 / [email protected]).

MAF will continue with the tradition of hosting the Red Ribbon Gala as a black-tie affair.

Guests can expect top-rate entertainment, multi-course dinner presentation, high fashion and jewellery showcase during the event.

The Red Ribbon Gala is supported by Astro Awani, Malay Mail and Malaysia Tatler as the official media partners.

If you are unable to participate in the Gala, do consider donating to the AIDS Solidarity Fund Campaign to help them during this difficult period for the organisation.

You can make your contribution to solidarity.yam.org.my or visit https://shopee.com.my/maf_fund

All sponsorship and donations are entitled to Tax Exemption Receipt issued by the Malaysian AIDS Foundation.