Sabahan woman surprises mum with birthday gift of RM3,000 cash bouquet using hard-earned savings

Nurhazreen Md Ris’ mother was delighted to receive the cash bouquet and the heartfelt note from her daughter. — Picture courtesy of royalgift_my PETALING JAYA, Dec 1 — It was a year of scrimping and saving, but it was all worth it when Nurhazreen Md Ris managed to achieve her goal — to surprise her mother with a special 54th birthday gift in a RM3,000 cash bouquet.

Nurhazreen, 27, used her hard-earned savings from working in her family-owned stall in Tawau, Sabah where she has been employed for 10 years now.

“This is how much I am able to give her, who knows if I’m able to earn more next year, I’ll give her a bigger gift.

“Although the sacrifices of a mother cannot be repaid by money, the amount that I gave her on her birthday has put a huge smile on her face,” she told mStar.

The 27-year-old began saving up in January, and was able to reach her goal of RM3,000

“There is no reason as to why I wanted to give RM3,000 to my mother. I just felt like giving her that amount for her birthday since last year.”

Nurhazreen didn’t expect her mother to break into tears after receiving the cash bouquet that was presented by a worker from an online florist, royalgift_my.

She also penned a heartfelt note on the card to go with the cash bouquet expressing how thankful she is for her mother and how much her mother means to her.