Special needs no hindrance for Ipoh burger seller, who picked up skill from watching Youtube

Burger seller Ahmad Safri Isa Abas communicates with a special needs customer using sign language. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 30 — The burger stall run by Ahmad Safri Isa Abas looks like your regular favourite neighbourhood go-to.

Except for a small sign that informs customers that the operator is hard of hearing and mute.

The 31-year-old finds it no hindrance to his business, which he started just a year ago.

When met at his stall at Persiaran Halaman Ampang 2 in Taman Desa Indah, the owner of Frie Burger stall told Malay Mail vhat he decided to take the plunge into business to earn extra income.

“I work as a production operator in the morning,” said the father of two children.

Customers who buy from Frie Burger are required to write down their order. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Safri said he learned how to make burgers by watching YouTube.

To communicate with customers, Safri sets aside paper and a pen to let customers write down their orders.

“They will need to write it down if they do not want certain ingredients. Other than that, I have no problem delivering an order.”

While most stalls only offer beef and chicken meat, Safri's stall also offers fish and mutton as an additional choice in his menu that ranges in price between RM2 and RM11.

Frie Burger stall is open daily except Mondays and operates from 6.30pm to midnight.

He can be contacted via Whatsapp at 014-2350804.