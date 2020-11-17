Stuck with used cars for years, Malaysian siblings surprise parents with brand new Proton X50

Ahmad Fakhruzazi Mohamad's parents checking out the latest Proton X50 in a car showroom. — Picture via Facebook/Proton X50 Community Group

PETALING JAYA, Nov 17 — Eight siblings have surprised their parents with a brand new Proton X50.

The car was gifted to them in replacement of a second hand car, Proton Persona, that their parents had been using for nine years.

One of the eight children, Ahmad Fakhrurazi Mohamad, 30, told Sinar Harian that his parents could not afford to buy a new car during their early years as they were slogging to feed the family.

“The second-hand cars that dad purchased when we were younger were Toyota Corolla, Proton Saga and the current used Proton Persona that Abah has been using for the past nine years.

“Now that we (siblings) are all working, we decided to fork out a sum of money to get them the Proton X50 which is also the national car brand of Malaysia," read a post that he wrote on the Proton X50 Community Group on Facebook.

The 30-year-old said that initially, his father was against the idea of getting him the new car as it was expensive, but the kids assured them that it was within their means to settle the loan in nine years.