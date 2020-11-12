Busy period for Ipoh kacang puteh seller with Deepavali around the corner

For CTS Kacang Puteh Enterprise in Buntong, Deepavali is one of their busiest period. ― Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 11 ― Snacks are a must when it comes to any festivity, and for CTS Kacang Puteh Enterprise in Buntong, Deepavali is one of the busiest periods of the year.

Its manager S. Vellan said they started preparing for wholesale a month ago.

“The walk-in crowds started coming in two weeks ago,” said the 28-year-old when met by Malay Mail at their Kampung Kacang Puteh shop.

Vellan said his shop has a wide variety of items on sale selling for as low as RM2 a packet, depending on weight.

“At last count, we have 50 types with nearly 30 items made by ourselves by seven people including myself in our kitchen while the rest are obtained from suppliers elsewhere.”

There are seven people manning the kitchen of CTS Kacang Puteh Enterprise in Buntong, Ipoh.

While most traders complain of their businesses affected by Covid-19 pandemic, Vellan said their business, which had entered its fourth generation, was not affected.

“Lucky for us, the government decided to enforce the conditional movement control order now and not earlier.

“Outstation visitors had bought what they wanted from two weeks ago.”

“With Deepavali around the corner, the shop is now seeing the local crowd from Ipoh.

In conjunction with Deepavali, Vellan said his shop had also extended its operating hours.

“Now we are open to 10pm daily.”

For last minute stocking up on snacks for the Festival of Lights, contact CTS at 05-2554561.