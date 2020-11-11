Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major get Twitter account, social media love for adorable pictures and messages

Biden and his wife with their furry pooches Champ and Major Biden. ― Picture via Twitter/FirstDogsChamp&MajorBiden

PETALING JAYA, Nov 11 ― United States president-elect Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major Biden have made it to Twitter and have been warming the hearts of many with their adorable posts.

Both the pooches have a joint Twitter account named First Dogs Champ and Major Biden that was created two days ago after Biden was declared the 46th president of the United States.

Pictures of the two German shepherds posted on Twitter also show the president and his wife, Jill Biden, doting on their two dogs.

🐾 We’re so proud of our dad @JoeBiden, the first ever presidential candidate to receive 75 million votes. But Major will be setting a record of his own as he's the first ever rescue pupper to live in the WH. We’re gonna play all day & receive countless treats! #DOTUS #FirstDogs pic.twitter.com/lLca5bOwEY — FIRST DOGS CHAMP & MAJOR BIDEN (@firstdogsusa) November 9, 2020

Captions accompanying the photos include how the two shepherds will be the first two rescued dogs to live in the White House, and gratitude messages to citizens of American for voting for Biden.

“Hello, we’re the first dogs elect of the United States. Thank you for voting for 'dad' or known to all as Joe Biden. Champ and I will be the first White House pets in four years,” writes the post.

Similar messages on Twitter show how the German shepherds were supportive of their ‘dad’ Biden after his recent presidential win against Donald Trump.

Old and recent pictures of the dogs with Biden and his wife featured on Twitter have caught the attention of social media users with compliments that the german shepherds are good dogs for the president and his family.

How It Started How It’s Going: pic.twitter.com/9Jdmb4V7Rh — FIRST DOGS CHAMP & MAJOR BIDEN (@firstdogsusa) November 10, 2020

According to CBS News, Major was adopted two years ago from an animal shelter in Delaware Humane Association while Champ was reportedly given to Biden from a breeder after the 2008 presidential election.

Major will also be making history of sorts ― as the first rescue dog in the White House.