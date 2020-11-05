Penang Bomba rescues distressed cat with head stuck in man-made door hole

The look on the cat’s face says it all. — Pictures from Facebook/Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis

PETALING JAYA, Nov 5 — A furry friend in Penang can now breathe easy after firefighters freed its head from a man-made hole on a door.

Ten firefighters from the Bukit Mertajam Fire and Rescue Department made their way to the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) where they found the brown and white-haired feline with its head sticking out of the lower portion of the wooden door.

Photos shared on the Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis Facebook page yesterday morning show a fireman trying to get the cat to relax before cutting off a section of the door using special tools.

The firefighters then sawed through the wooden panel to loosen it from the feline’s head.

It was unclear how the cat managed to get itself in the sticky situation in the first place but social media users were relieved to see the animal in good hands.

The Facebook post has garnered nearly 10,000 reactions and over 1,600 comments from Malaysians who thanked the firefighters for pulling off the successful rescue mission.

Some users also shared photos of their cats stuck in precarious positions and jokingly asked the firefighters to save their pets as well.

Pet owners on Facebook shared photos of their feline friends who also got stuck in similar situations. — Screengrab from Facebook/Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis

In a separate incident, firefighters in Bukit Jalil jumped into action on Tuesday night after receiving a report of a kitten trapped inside a steel pipe at a people’s housing project (PPR) flat.

The Fire and Rescue Department shared photos of the rescue mission on its official Facebook page and thanked the firefighters for providing a “humanitarian service.”

Using special tools, the rescue team sawed open the pipe to extract the tiny kitten who was small enough to fit in a human hand.