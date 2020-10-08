Free mammogram screening for underprivileged women during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Unveiling of the giant banner In conjunction with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the NCSM building. — Picture via Facebook/ National Cancer Society Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Six thousand underprivileged women will be given free mammogram screenings in conjunction with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

The initiative of National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) and Etiqa is open to women aged 40 and above.

In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a giant banner was unveiled at the NCSM building announcing its free mammogram screening programme and the Pink October calendar detailing all of its health and awareness activities held throughout the month.

In a statement today, the organisation said the free mammogram screening programme was into its third phase.

It said the community programme, which started in 2017 has benefited more than 15,500 women till date with 6000 women screened in phase 1 (2017-2018), 5000 in phase 2 (2018–19) and 4,500 from 2019 till the present.

NCSM principal patron Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz said it was important that cancer screenings be forged as a culture in the society, as early detection can enable expedient treatment with the appropriate measures.

“Although we are now having to contend with the Covid-19 pandemic, it should not be at the expense of undergoing necessary breast cancer screening.”

Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad (MAHB) chairman Datuk R. Karunakaran said Etiqa has a vision of “Making the World a Better Place.”

“As a leading local insurance and takaful operator, we are as dedicated to serving our community as we are to serving our customers.

“Our organisational culture is making things ‘Fast and Easy,’ whether it is to purchase, submit claims or receive payouts. We are extending that philosophy to the community out there by letting the women know that getting screened for breast is just as Fast and Easy.”

Karunakaran said the company would continue to make an impact on the community by creating awareness on the importance of breast cancer screening and early detection in improving breast cancer survival rates, especially among underprivileged women.

MAHB is the parent company of Etiqa General Insurance Berhad, Etiqa Life Insurance Berhad, Etiqa General Takaful Berhad, and Etiqa Family Takaful Berhad.

Meanwhile, NCSM president Dr Saunthari Somasundram said breast cancer remained the most common cancer amongst women not just in Malaysia, but worldwide.

“According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS 2019), three in four women aged 40 and above have never had a mammogram.

“The percentage of late diagnosis (stage 3 and stage 4) has also increased, as detailed in the Malaysian National Cancer Registry Report whereby from 2012-2016, 47.9 per cent were diagnosed at later stages while the numbers from the 2007-2011 report was at 43.2 per cent.

“Additionally, the five-year relative survival rate for breast cancer is 66.8 per cent according to the Malaysian Study on Cancer Survival (MyScan).”

Dr Saunthari added these numbers strike an alarming siren and there is a dire need to flatten the mortality curve.

For more information on activities held throughout the month such as health and awareness talks, breast screening workshops, webinars for healthcare professionals as well as weekly sharing sessions by experts and survivors via NCSM’s Facebook, visit www.cancer.org.my.

For enquiries on the free mammogram programme, contact Dina or Adibah at 03-26987300 or email : [email protected]/ [email protected].