90-year-old Indian grandmother praised for being tech-savvy, uses laptop to read news

Mary Matthew reading the online Malayalam news. — Picture courtesy of Reddit/u/achilleswetheel

PETALING JAYA, Sept 28 — An Indian senior citizen from Kerala has wowed social media users with her willingness in using the laptop to stay up-to-date with current events.

Mary Matthews, 90, had won the hearts of many online, after photos of her using the laptop was shared by her grandson, Arun Thomas, on Reddit.

He had said, “My grandmother, aged 90, is learning to use the laptop to read the online news.

“I think her willingness to accept and adapt to change is really appreciable.”

Thomas also said that his grandmother has started reading online news for the past one month and the family had stopped buying physical newspapers amid the Covid-19 fears.

“So the only way for her to stay in touch with current events is through the online news.”

Reddit users were impressed with the senior citizen’s earnestness in being tech-savvy and also recommended a laptop stand for her to use so that she would not need to crouch when using the laptop.