Dr Noor Hisham congratulates Malaysian healthcare after country wins coveted Health and Medical Tourism award

Malaysia won the prestigious award for the fourth time. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

PETALING JAYA, Sept 24 — Malaysia has won the coveted ‘Health and Medical Tourism: Destination of the Year’ award at the International Medical Travel Journal (IMTJ) Medical Travel Awards 2020 in London.

This is the fourth time Malaysia has claimed the title, previously winning it thrice in a row from 2015 to 2017.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah took to Facebook to share the happy news, also congratulating stakeholders in the country who played a role in healthcare excellence.

Malaysia received a total of 1.3 million healthcare travellers in 2019, a figure that has been steadily growing since 2011 which saw 643,000 healthcare travellers.

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) also won the ‘Cluster of the Year’ award for the fourth time running thanks to solid public-private partnerships that have contributed to Malaysia’s Healthcare’s thriving growth.

“We are immensely honoured to be bestowed with two awards by IMTJ,” MHTC chief executive officer Sherene Azli said in a press release.

“It is a privilege to receive the ‘Destination of the Year’ and ‘Cluster of the Year’ awards yet again as it signifies the global trust in our country’s excellent healthcare travel infrastructure and exemplary patient journey experience which have been made possible thanks to the dedication and effort from all parties.

“This motivates us to further improve our service delivery and to keep the Malaysia Healthcare brand flying high.”

MHTC said these wins reflect the steadfast commitment from relevant organisations to ensure continued dedicated care from Malaysia Healthcare amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

MHTC CEO Sherene Azli winning two awards at the ceremony signifies the global trust in Malaysia’s excellent healthcare travel infrastructure. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Counci

At the awards, several leading private healthcare institutions also took home prestigious wins including Thompson Hospital Kota Damansara (Best Quality Initiative), Sunway Fertility Centre (International Fertility Clinic of the Year), Prince Court Medical Centre (International Hospital of the Year) and Sunway Eye Centre (International Eye Clinic of the Year).

Like many industries, the healthcare travel industry hasn’t been spared by the impact of Covid-19.

Malaysia Healthcare is currently working on recovery plans for the industry by highlighting the nation’s abilities and strengths as a world-class healthcare provider.

This includes healthcare digitalisation, which enables continuity of care for patients in the face of a global pandemic.

“Our commitment in upholding Malaysia as the World’s Healthcare Marvel will never waver.

“While we work hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Health to ensure the stringent SOPs are closely followed as the safety of the public continues to be our topmost priority, we do look forward to the day when we are able to welcome healthcare travellers at full force to seek health and wellness treatments in Malaysia.

“Till then, we will continue to direct a more concentrated effort in driving sustainable industry growth for Malaysia to continually be recognised as the World’s Healthcare Marvel,” Sherene said.

Founded in 2009, MHTC is the government agency responsible for curating the country’s healthcare travel scene.

The IMTJ Medical Travel Awards ceremony was broadcast virtually from London yesterday.