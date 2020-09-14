“Mowgli Malaysia” mourns death of 36 buffaloes due to illness

Eleven buffaloes were found dead at Muhammad Syukur’s farm located at Kampung Banggol Katong in Kuala Terengganu. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Syukor Khamis – Kampong Boy

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — It was a sad Monday for “Mowgli Malaysia” Muhammad Syukur Khamis when 36 buffaloes reared by his family started dying since last Wednesday.

The highest number of deaths recorded was today where 11 buffaloes were found dead at their farm located at Kampung Banggol Katong, Serada in Kuala Terengganu.

The heart wrenching news was shared by Syukur via his Facebook page Syukor Khamis – Kampong Boy.

Speaking to Malay portal Sinar Harian, Syukur said he initially thought the buffaloes had fallen victim to poisoning.

“But it was not due to poisoning as more turned up dead including 11 today,” the 15-year-old told the portal.

Syukur added that judging from the surviving buffaloes condition, five more may die soon.

“At least two of my favourite buffaloes Samek and Along are still healthy and have been vaccinated,” he added.

Syukur’s father Khamis Jusoh said this was the first time such an incident had occurred in the family’s 50 years experience of rearing buffaloes.

The 64-year-old said losses have been estimated at about RM200,000.

He added that Terengganu’s Veterinary Services Department had conducted an investigation into the deaths on Saturday and Sunday.

“Highly probable the buffaloes had died from Haemorrhagic Septicaemia but a final result can only be obtained in two weeks,” he said.

Syukur became a viral sensation earlier this year after his photos depicting his bond and love for his father’s buffaloes went viral on social media.

The teenager’s bond with animals garnered love from social media users, and also captured the imagination of many photographers — both local and foreign.

A photo taken by photographer Mohd Nazri Sulaiman of Syukur and the buffaloes had also been selected to be on display at the Austrian Cultural Forum in Rome, Italy.