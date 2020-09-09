Buy Malaysian: Petronas encourages Malaysians to support its ‘Love Local’ campaign

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (centre, in black) together with stakeholders at the launch of Love Local campaign yesterday. — Picture courtesy of Petronas Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, September 9 — Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) has rolled out its Love Local campaign to encourage Malaysians to stimulate domestic consumption.

The campaign is also to support the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s Kempen Beli Barangan Malaysia.

Apart from creating awareness on the quality offerings of different local brands, the campaign also aims to instil pride among Malaysians with the country’s pool of talents and to empower them to be part of the Malaysian economic recovery journey.

PDB is offering discounts on selected locally produced food and beverages (F&B) sold at its Kedai Mesra from now till February 2021 and will be working with stakeholders to offer a host of F&B and hospitality deals.

Customers who spend a minimum of RM30 on fuel or Kedai Mesra items from November 2020 to January 2021 will also be entitled to special discount vouchers to enjoy these deals.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said that he is pleased to support Petronas in this campaign which is aimed at boosting the local businesses especially amid these trying times.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (centre) hopes that Malaysians will support local talents to boost the domestic industry. — Picture courtesy of Petronas Malaysia

“We are aware that the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted many local businesses and it is our hope that through this campaign, Malaysians will support local talents and their products and this can help boost domestic economic recovery.”

The campaign is also in line with PDB’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) programme, which has been established for over 25 years to support local entrepreneurs’ business.

According to Petronas downstream marketing vice president Ahmad Adly Alias, he said that the brand shares similar sentiments to the domestic trade ministry especially having grown from strength to strength over the years.

“I am proud to say that our range of products, which includes the locally formulated Primax 95 with Pro-Drive, has been a preferred choice amongst Malaysians.

“Through this platform, we hope to not only elevate the brand presence of local products, but to encourage the growth of more local businesses within our stores.”

For more information on the campaign, click here.