Young doctor posts ‘honest resume’ on Twitter to find true love and social media users responds

Muhammad Naquib’s resume features his quirky and honest traits. — Picture by Twitter/naquib

PETALING JAYA, Sept 8 — Young doctor Muhammad Naquib Baharin, 26, has created an ‘honest resume’ about himself in a bid to find true love.

Muhammad Naquib’s creative resume titled ‘Why should you date me’ features online posters about himself and his background such as his interests in sleeping, cooking, and playing with other people’s pets.

He also added a section called ‘Honourable Mentions of Qualities’ that has a list of his quirky traits such as overcommits to jokes and always has chocolate in hand which has sparked attention on Twitter.

JAWATAN KOSONG



Position:

Pengantin Perempuan

Johor based



Salary:

Monthly commission based on performance

Birthday benefits



Qualifications:

Well educated

Mature

Have table manners



Job scope:

Be you 24/7

Laugh at my jokes

Will bring you to family events*



*if qualified pic.twitter.com/nwLMlNGydW — naquib (@Qiiib) September 6, 2020

The 26-year-old who is currently doing his housemanship in Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Baru told MalayMail that initially he crafted the resume to experiment with an online software.

“Because I love trying new applications, I jumped on this new application that enabled me to create my resume using my phone.

“And then only later, I thought about it and realised that I also wanted a long-lasting relationship with someone special.

“So, I tailored the resume to help me find the right girl, featuring my honest qualities.”

Muhammad Naquib also said that he didn’t think that his online resume would spread like wildfire, having many Twitter users like and retweet his post.

“I honestly didn’t think people would care about my resume in finding the right girl, and I also wanted the resume to be as honest as possible about myself.”

On being honest with himself, Muhammad Naquib also added a review section to accumulate how his family and friends perceive him.

Muhammad Naquib who posted the online resume two days ago was surprised to see as many as 70 girls who had already messaged him on Twitter.

“I need to find the time to read all those messages as I’m busy with work currently.

“I’m just so overwhelmed to see many people comment and talk about my post.”

His Twitter post has already garnered 5,000 over likes and has been retweeted over 5,000 times at the time of writing.