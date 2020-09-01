Malaysian family moves camping trip ‘indoors’ after husband forced to go into quarantine after having close contact with Covid-19 colleague

The family decided to build camp in their living room after they had to go through home quarantine for 14 days. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/FarasDiana Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — ‘FarasDiana Ibrahim’ and her children were packed and hyped for a camping trip to Port Dickson in Negri Sembilan.

Taking to Facebook group Family Camping Malaysia, she said the family were just waiting for her husband to return from work before the planned family fun activity .

Their enthusiasm and excitement however was dampened by news from her husband after he called last Saturday evening informing her that one of his colleagues had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

He was among those listed as having had ‘close contact’ and they had to shelve plans as it meant undergoing 14 days of home quarantine.

“At first we had thought of just continuing with the trip but we can still think straight,” she said in the post.

Saddened at her children’s frustration, FarasDiana and her husband then decided to set up camp in the living room of their home for the whole 14 days duration of their home quarantine until September 11.

To make the whole experience more authentic, the family prepared meals from the stuff they bought for the initial trip.

FarasDiana’s post has garnered over 1,000 likes and over 200 comments with social media users praising FarasDiana and family for being responsible citizens.