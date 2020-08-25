Power of unity: Petronas celebrates togetherness in Merdeka and Malaysia Day webfilm (VIDEO)

Screengrab of Petronas National and Malaysia Day webfilm to celebrate unity among Malaysians. — Image courtesy of Petronas

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Petronas is back with another National and Malaysia Day webfilm, this time to send an important message about unity.

The webfilm, called Operasi Koperasi is an animated story inspired by the Malaysian childhood game — “Lawan Pemadam.”

In the video just over five minutes, the animation explores a fresh take on unity while reflecting Petronas’ 2020 festive campaign theme, “Our Unique Family”.

It also celebrates togetherness and serves as a reminder that we can overcome any obstacle as long as we stand united.

The story takes place in a school co-operative, starring 14 diverse characters in the form of state flag erasers.

The plot begins when three of the erasers unintentionally fall off from their safe haven atop a shelf.

Panic ensues and the remaining erasers then have to make a decision to either stay or attempt a seemingly impossible rescue mission.

But tension rises as the erasers engage in a heated debate when some refuse to leave their sanctuary, while others are eager to take action.

The webfilm’s characters, speaking in dialects from 14 different states, are voiced by talents who are originally from their respective states.

Petronas group strategic communications senior general manager Zahariah Abdul Rahman said in a statement that the aim of the webfilm is to bring joy to Malaysians while illustrating the power of unity in the face of adversity.

“The theme Operasi Koperasi is largely inspired by the resilience that Malaysians have shown over these past few months.

“When we combine our strengths and unite, we can weather any storm.”

Zahariah added that the webfilm is a true reflection of Malaysia’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The battle may not be over, but it has shown us just how strong we can be when we are united,” she said.