Seremban animal shelter pleads for donation to fund new shelter with increase in strays, pressure to vacate premises (VIDEO)

The abandoned goatshed that is used to keep the stray dogs warm and to keep some of the sick dogs in separate enclosures. ― Picture by Anne Grace Savitha

SEREMBAN, Aug 14 ― Seremban animal shelter Furrykids Safehaven in Mambau is pleading for help to raise RM270,000 for the construction of its new animal shelter in Kuala Sawah, Negri Sembilan.

The current shelter was set-up in 2017 by a group of dog-lovers to rescue stray dogs and to put them in a safe place where the canines would be cared for and people would adopt them.

Starting with only a basic roof and having an abandoned goatshed, the shelter which initially had 70 dogs.managed to collect funds from individuals to purchase dog kennels and partitions for the dogs among other necessities.

Three years later, the number of stray dogs in the shelter have increased to 1,600 after rescuing canines from residential areas and having stray dogs being left outside its doors.

A worker in the shelter tearing vegetable leaves into smaller pieces to be cooked with rice for the dogs. ― Picture by Anne Grace Savitha

According to shelter manager Syarlizawati Mohd Sharif, 47, most of the dogs in the shelter have been vaccinated and neutered, while sick and handicapped dogs are kept in separate cages away from the other dogs.

The 47-year-old also said that because the current shelter is overcrowded, there is a need to relocate to somewhere bigger.

“While there were many adoption drives that have been organised, only five to six dogs are adopted on a monthly basis.”

Syarlizawati also said that the pet shelter that is located on a rented land is owned by a landlady who has been asking them to move out since January last year as she has other plans for the land.

“The landlady also said that residents in the neighbouring housing estate have been complaining to the Seremban City Council that they can’t bear the dog odour especially in the evenings and nights.

“We received RM80,000 that was donated by various individuals and organisations but it's inadequate for the construction of the new shelter.

“There are so many expenses that need to be settled such as rental for the land, electricity supply connection to connect to the shelter, cabins for workers and their accommodation.

“We also have other in-house expenses for the dogs such as the construction of bathrooms for workers and visitors, kennels for dogs with contagious diseases, handicapped dogs and so on.

Some of the puppies that have not been fully vaccinated yet. ― Picture by Anne Grace Savitha

“Our contractor also told us that we can only move in by November but that is also if we have the funds by that time.”

She also said that the new shelter will be on rented agricultural land in Kuala Sawah and is located away from residential areas.

“We don’t have enough funding to buy our own land for the animal shelter, nor do we have our own land to be used for the shelter which is why we will be renting that piece of land.

“We wanted to also have a fund-raising dinner for the new shelter this month but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are unable to proceed with it.

“But we recently started an online crowdfunding campaign which also incorporates a fitness challenge to encourage people to stay fit while donating to our cause.”

Syarlizawati hopes the new shelter will be a haven for stray animals where they can live without having fear or living in hunger.

“In the new shelter, we also want to only take in abandoned puppies, diseased dogs, injured or handicapped dogs.

“We also want to have income-generating activities such as planting our own vegetables and then selling them, and to also have a dog park and even a crematorium for pets.”

Anyone keen on donating to Furrykids Safehaven can reach out to its secretary Sathiavany Madhavan at 012-601 2030 or donate directly to Furrykids Safehaven via its CIMB (8009081090) and send a picture of the bank slip to the number provided.