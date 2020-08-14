Malaysia Airlines offer 24-hour Enrich Redemption sale, one-way flight from 1,500 miles

The promotion is open to all Enrich members that have accrued sufficient Miles in a single account and you can’t combine points from multiple accounts. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 ― Malaysia Airlines has announced a one-day only Redemption Super Sale where you can redeem domestic flights with your Enrich miles for as low as 1,500 miles one way. The promotion is only valid on August 14, 2020 until 11.59pm and you can book flights for the travel period from today until December 31, 2020.

The promotion is open to all Enrich members that have accrued sufficient Miles in a single account and you can’t combine points from multiple accounts. You can use it for either one-way or return flights but it is only valid for flights operated by Malaysia Airlines from Kuala Lumpur to/within Malaysia and East Malaysia or vice versa. For flights from Kuala Lumpur to destinations in West Malaysia, a one-way ticket costs 1,500 miles for economy and 6,000 miles for business class.

For one-way flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak (Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu Miri), it is 2,100 miles for economy and 9,000 miles for business. Meanwhile, for one-way flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah (Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau and Labuan), it is 3,000 miles for economy and 9,600 miles for business.

The discounted miles promo isn’t applicable to all flights and it is subject to availability. The redemption is only applicable for O booking class for economy and Z booking class for business. As shown above, the Enrich Base fare comes with 20kg of check-in baggage allowance, complimentary snacks or meals and you’re allowed to rebook your flight subject to a fee. However, refund is not available.

Do note that you’ll still have to play for taxes and additional regulatory charges that apply. For a return trip to Sibu, it’s an additional RM49.36 while a return trip to Kota Kinabalu, you’ll have to pay RM52.96.

To book, make sure you’re logged in with your Enrich account and select “Miles” before you search for your flight as shown below. This is a great way to utilise your leftover Enrich Miles before it expires.

To learn more, you can check out the Malaysia Airlines website and you can also refer to the T&C. ― SoyaCincau