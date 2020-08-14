At RM100,000, Malaysian hijab brand unveils most expensive tudung in the world (VIDEO)

The pricey headscarf, which is a gift from Austrian fine jewellery brand Swarovksi, will be displayed at Bawal Exclusive’s newest boutique. — Picture via Instagram/Bawal Exclusive

PETALING JAYA, Aug 14 — Malaysian hijab company Bawal Exclusive has made the most expensive tudung in the world, valued at RM100,000.

But even if you can afford the jaw-dropping price tag, the one-of-a-kind headscarf isn’t available for purchase.

The Sparkle of Dream tudung which features 7,513 crystals of various sizes was a gift from renowned Austrian fine jewellery brand Swarovski, Sinar Harian reported yesterday.

Bawal Exclusive founder Haliza Maysuri told the Malay-language publication the tudung was gifted to her Puchong-based company in conjunction with the opening of the brand’s new premium boutique next month.

Bawal Exclusive founder Haliza Maysuri says she doesn’t plan to sell the heavily adorned headscarf. — Picture via Instagram/Bawal Exclusive

“Honestly, I don’t plan to sell this luxury tudung that’s worth RM100,000 to anyone, instead it will be displayed in our soon-to-opened boutique,” she said.

“Afterall, a gift this expensive is a sign of appreciation from Swarovski as we are one of the world’s largest wholesalers of crystals,” she said at the launch event yesterday.

The launch for the most expensive hijab made with Swarovski crystals was also attended by Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) chief operating officer Christopher Wong.

The Sparkle of Dream tudung took 320 hours to complete. — Picture via Instagram/Bawal Exclusive

The luxurious tudung which took 320 hours to complete was recognised by MBR as the most expensive tudung in the world.

“This marks a significant achievement for us as a local homegrown brand, to elevate our branding to the next level,” Bawal Exclusive said in an Instagram post following the launch.

The homegrown brand which has been in the market since 1998 said it hopes to become an international brand one day.

Bawal Exclusive, a company dealing in luxury hijabs, broke its own most-expensive-tudung record.

Last year’s creation which was priced at RM50,000 was commissioned by a businesswoman from Kuantan, Pahang.