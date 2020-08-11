Dr Nur Amalina announces engagement with her fiancé in London

Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri announces her engagement with her fiancé in the UK. ― Picture via Instagram/dramalinabakri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― London-based general surgeon Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri took to social media to announce her engagement with her fiancé in London yesterday.

The 32-year-old Kota Baru-born medical doctor posted an Instagram photo of her hand with a diamond ring on her ring finger, while hugging her fiancé at an undisclosed location in London.

Dr Nur Amalina captioned her photo with a ring and heart emoji, and vowed to tie the knot in two wedding ceremonies in the UK and Malaysia.

“Excited about wedding planning x2 (UK & Malaysia),” she announced to her over 713,000 Instagram followers.

The post, which has garnered thousands of likes and comments, saw many well-wishers congratulating both couples and wishing them a happy life together.

News of Dr Nur Amalina’s relationship first broke out when she took to Twitter to post several photos of her boyfriend when they both were visiting Christ Church in Oxford back in 2018.

Visiting Oxford for the day - the Great Hall of Harry Potter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YdU8CGah3h — Dr. Amalina (@DrAmalinaBakri) May 7, 2018

Known for her outspoken nature, Dr Nur Amalina often shares her views on a wide range of subjects, including women’s rights and dubious medical practices on social media.

She graduated as a doctor in July 2013 from University of Edinburgh and began practising in the UK.

Dr Nur Amalina was recently picked to join UK’s first Covid-19 vaccine trial team at the Imperial College in London.