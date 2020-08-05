Prolintas Group contributes 13 cattle of Qurban meat to 1,300 needy families for Aidiladha

Prolintas Group of Companies distributes Qurban meat to underprivileged families living along its highways during Aidiladha.— Picture courtesy of Prolintas Group of Companies KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 – Prolintas Group of Companies (Prolintas) contributed 13 cattle of Qurban meat to 1,300 needy families living along its highways alignment in conjunction with the Hari Raya Haji celebration recently.

The highways were Ampang, Keramat, Cheras, Kajang, shah Alam, Subang and Sungai Buloh.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah said the worthy occasion was part of their annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) agenda carried out almost every year since Prolintas began operations 25 years ago.

“This year, Prolintas has collaborated with the Shah Alam Municipal Council (MBSA) in organizing the distribution of Qurban meat in Shah Alam,” he said.

Mohammad Azlan added that the group has also donated Qurban meat to the needy employees from the local authorities as well as to families along Prolintas Highway alignment in the Shah Alam area.

“This is part of a continuous series of CSR programmes that have been co-organised by both parties which include Shah Alam Trees For Life and Earth Hour” said Mohammad Azlan during the Qurban meat distribution at MBSA.

Also present were Shah Alam deputy mayor Mohd Rashidi Ruslan and Selangor state executive council member Izham Hashim.

Mohammad Azlan said Prolintas worked with Lembaga Zakat Selangor on the list of needy families who were eligible to receive the Qurban meat so that no recipients will be left behind.

A series of Qurban meat distribution also took place in several other areas, including Pusat Perumahan Rakyat Jelatek, Kampung Tasek Permai, Alam Damai, Kampung Melayu Subang, Sungai Ramal Luar, Bukit Subang, Taman Sri Amber and Kota Damansara.

The company also observed the standard operating procedure outlined by the government to ensure safe distribution of the Qurban meat amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Qurban meat was distributed separately to the underprivileged along other Prolintas Highways including, Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Expressway, Expressway Guthrie Corridor, Kemuning-Shah Alam Highway, Kajang Highway Silk, Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Expressway and Highway Damansara-Shah Alam.