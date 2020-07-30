Covid 19: Ipoh heritage gallery to host art exhibition featuring sketches drawn during MCO

Urban Sketchers Ipoh group leader Chin Kok Yan (left) and 22 Hale Street heritage gallery curator Kok Yip Wing said a total of 172 sketches will be exhibited. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 30 ― The movement control order (MCO) has affected everyone’s daily life with even the simplest of activities disrupted.

For Urban Sketchers Ipoh (USI), this meant the group’s weekly sketching activity had to be suspended.

Group leader Chin Kok Yan said everything came to a standstill for USI when MCO was declared.

“We could not go out to pursue our hobby.”

Speaking to Malay Mail, Chin said some members then proposed virtual group sketching sessions be held.

“It was just to quench their desire to draw.”

‘The Street of Myanmar’ by Yippy Belle. ―Picture courtesy of Chin Kok Yan

Initially, only 20 people took part in the activity which started in March, but the numbers eventually grew to 300 people including foreign participants from India, Thailand, Indonesia, France and Russia.

Chin said the pictures used for the sketch are supplied by him.

“The pictures are mostly taken during my previous holiday trips.”

The virtual sketching sessions ended when the government implemented the conditional movement control order (CMCO) on May 4.

That was when Chin was approached by 22 Hale Street heritage gallery curator Kok Yip Wing who offered to let USI display their masterpieces at his gallery.

“Due to MCO, everything seems to have died down including the cultural scene. Since 22 Hale Street offered us a place to display our pieces that are related to MCO, it is much welcomed.”

‘Street of India’ by Chin Kok Yan. ―Picture courtesy of Chin Kok Yan

Kok said the gallery had been looking for an activity to attract the crowd following the implementation of the CMCO.

“Since the sketches are related to MCO so we thought, why not.”

Visitors to the gallery, added Kok, had trickled to a bare minimum following the closure of the gallery’s cafe.

“Hopefully with the sketches exhibition, we can see some crowd coming back.”

On the gallery’s standard operating procedure, Kok said it can take in a maximum of 30 visitors at one time.

‘Street of Spain’ by Tony Chin. ―Picture courtesy of Chin Kok Yan

The USI exhibition which features the collection of 172 sketches, will run from Aug 1 to Aug 31 from 9am to 6pm except for Mondays, open even on Merdeka.

For details, contact Kok at 012-5662860 during office hours or visit the gallery’s Facebook page.



