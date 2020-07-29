Motorised wheelchair: Disabled artist gets best birthday gift in 10 years from Uncle Kentang’s crowdfunding

Kuan met Daud on his birthday to announce that a motorised chair would be presented to him last Sunday. — Picture via Facebook/AmbulanceUncleKentang

PETALING JAYA, July 29 — It was the best birthday present for a man with disabilities after being gifted with a motorised wheelchair that he had been longing for 10 years.

And it was Malaysia’s philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng or fondly known ‘Uncle Kentang’ who presented the chair to sketch artist Daud Baharin, 56 on last Sunday.

“We both broke down when he received the motorised wheelchair as he had been promised by so many people and organisations over the years, but nothing had transpired.

“He cried because he never thought that he would finally get one, while I teared because I felt so happy that many had helped in offering assistance to get a wheelchair for him.

“I also didn’t know that last Sunday was his birthday when I presented him with the wheelchair until Daud revealed it to me on that day.”

Kuan also told MalayMail that the money used to purchase the wheelchair was through crowdfunding by many who had offered to help Daud.

“Malaysia is also known for its kind people because many came forward to give assistance to help Daud.

“Initially we targeted RM5,500 as that was the price of the motorised wheelchair, but we received more so we decided to purchase a slightly more expensive motorised wheelchair.”

As to why the wheelchair was so important to Daud, Kuan said that with it, Daud is able to head to the toilet without any difficulties and move around easily.

“Because one of Daud’s hands is twisted inwards, it is hard for him to move the manual wheelchair that he has been using all this while using his own strength.

“As a sketch artist, he also needs to rest his hands in a comfortable position so that he can continue with his sketching.”

His daughter, Lisma Yati Daud said that she would usually send her father to the Wangsa Maju mall where he would find a spot and sketch portraits of people for a living.

Sketch portraits done by Daud in Wangsa Maju mall to earn a living. — Picture by Lisma Yati Daud.

“I would usually send him off in the morning before heading to work and would fetch him at night, sometimes at 9pm or so.

“Dad has always loved sketching and drawing since he was young and he is very skilled at drawings which is something that has always kept him busy over the years.”

Kuan is also known for helping distribute basic necessities and groceries to underprivileged communities that had been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and movement control order.