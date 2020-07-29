Malaysian YouTube star S. Pavithra is back with goat bone dalca recipe (VIDEO)

S. Pavithra is back on YouTube with a new recipe. — Screen capture via YouTube/ Sugu Pavithra

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Malaysian cooking sensation S. Pavithra is back on YouTube with a recipe for goat bone dalca.

In the video just over six minutes, the 28-year-old Buntong-born YouTuber whipped up the delicious-looking dish for her 792,000 followers on the video-sharing platform.

However, unlike previous times, there was no sight of her husband M Sugu and her sons feasting on the food at the end of the video.

The video has so far racked up over 176,000 views with many positive comments from her fans since it was posted last night.

“Welcome back sister. Keep rocking and ignore all those negative comments and people,” read a comment.

“I am so happy to see that you’re sharing your recipe again.

“I am your 100 per cent supporter. Keep it up, stay true to who you are and you will do great,” wrote another fan.

Pavithra and Sugu rose to fame after uploading a series of cooking videos on their YouTube channel during the movement control order period in May.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had also acknowledged Pavithra’s contributions and gifted the couple a camera tripod, microwave oven, rice cooker and cooking utensils on May 16.

Last week, the couple made several shocking news headlines after Sugu was charged with allegedly attacking Pavithra and the unlawful possession of a 26-inch sickle at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun’s parking compound.

Sugu subsequently deleted all of the couple’s videos on YouTube but told national news agency Bernama that they would be making a comeback.

The couple also held a joint press conference last week and said that they prefer to lead a normal life without public attention.

Pavithra received the “Ipoh City Icon” award on July 20, a day before the alleged attack.