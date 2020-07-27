Covid-19: Saree-clad robot mannequin in textile shop in India offers hand sanitiser, displays saree while roaming store (VIDEO)

Saree-clad robot mannequin walking to offer customers hand sanitiser amid the Covid-19 pandemic. — Screengrab via Twitter/HarshGoenka

PETALING JAYA, July 27 — A textile shop in Tamil Nadu has merged creativity and technology amid the Covid-19 pandemic by having a saree-clad robot mannequin in its premises roaming the premises with hand sanitiser, offering it to customers while showcasing the shop’s sarees.

A small screen is also placed on its other hand to identify whether there is someone near its presence at a particular spot in the shop.

The short video that was shared by Indian entrepreneur Harsh Goenka shows the robot mannequin being the centre of attention of visitors with many taking pictures of the unique helper.

The post read: “Technology has channeled its good use at one of the textile showrooms in Tamil Nadu with an automated mannequin draped in saree.”

Two-in-one : she models for the saris and also provides you with sanitizer #CoronaInnovation @makma_twitpic.twitter.com/KGknMXXjQz — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 19, 2020

The video that has been viewed over 25,000 times also received a lot of positive comments from social media users, with many commending the creative display of the robot mannequin.