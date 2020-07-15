Malay Mail

Recreation of scene from 2001 film ‘The Princess Diaries’ with cats the latest craze by TikTokers (VIDEO)

Wednesday, 15 Jul 2020 05:53 PM MYT

BY SYLVIA LOOI

The iconic scene with Sandra Oh has been recreated on Tik Tok - with cats. — Buena Vista Pictures
KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Recreating a scene from the 2001 film The Princess Diaries  - with cats, has become the latest trend on TikTok.

The scene, with actress Sandra Oh who played the role of vice-principal Gupta, picking up the phone and uttering the dialogue “The queen is coming” after putting down the receiver has TikTokers using cats as a replacement for the telephone receiver.

The cute felines turned props, made the memorable scene more more notable after Oh recently recreated it on The Graham Norton Show.

