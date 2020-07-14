After more than 40 years of service, Nylex employees say goodbye to their beloved company

Ng and Kam are all geared up for retirement after spending their entire working careers at NSC. — Pictures by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, July 14 — It isn’t every day that you find someone who has worked for the same company for more than four decades.

But, in David Ng and Kam Swee Khow, you have two hard-working individuals who have spent the past 40 plus years dedicated to the Nylex Specialty Chemicals Sdn Bhd (NSC) plant in Port Klang.

While the pair told Malay Mail in an interview that they’ve loved their time working together at NSC, all good things must eventually come to an end.

The experienced duo are set to hang up their hardhats at the end of next month, as they venture into their 70s.

“I’ve worked here for 45 years now. Since 1975 when we were owned by a local company. It has been challenging over the years, but it has also been fulfilling for me,” said Ng.

Ng has been with the company since the plant was first opened back in 1975.

“It wasn’t just another job. It was a path of career development and advancement for me, from being a supervisor to plant manager to works manager, from running one plant to running five.”

Ng started out at NSC in 1975 as a maintenance supervisor and currently acts as the works manager, in charge of the overall operations and development of the chemical plant.

NSC is a subsidiary of Nylex (M) Bhd and is the only licensed manufacturer of orthophosphoric and polyphosphoric acid in Malaysia since 1977, which focuses on the production of phosphoric acid, food phosphates and metal finishing solutions.

NSC was formerly known as Albright & Wilson from 1977 to 1999 and then Rhodia Consumer Specialties (M) Sdn Bhd from 2000 to 2005, before being taken over by Nylex.

Ng, 70, added that he couldn’t quite believe he has been working at the NSC for so long, as time just flew by during his time there.

“I’ve spent so much time working, now I’d like to take it easy. Play some golf. Spend some time playing with my grandchildren,” said Ng.

“But it’s crazy to think about. It didn’t realise that I have been working here for so long and it’s hard to go because we know everyone here and we’ve grown together over the years,” he said.

Together, both Ng and Kam have seen NSC grow from a small chemical plant into the multi-operation facility it is now.

And it’s that close bond between the workforce that kept Ng and his long-standing co-worker, Kam, together.

Kam, who is commercial services and quality, health, safety & environment manager, said that the camaraderie of the workers at NSC not only made them feel more at home but helped them keep their jobs as well through the multiple takeovers.

“First we were under Albright & Wilson, then Rhodia and then NSC. But we were lucky in a sense that we managed to transition over from one company into another intact,” said Kam.

“Normally when there is a takeover, a lot of people will be let go. But we were lucky probably because we have a very tight-knit group of people here. From the management office right down to the production side, we are all very close.

“We all know each other, we have seen their families, watched their children grow. The comradeship that we have makes it a happy environment to be in.”

Retirement has its benefits, however, as Kam, who has also been awarded a Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) for his voluntary work, said that he will now have more time to spend on helping his local community in Bukit Tinggi, Klang.

Kam said that learning to work and get along with co-workers is particularly important to keeping a happy work environment.

“I’ve been with the company for about 43 years now. But I’m 70 now, it’s high time to get on that horse and ride into the sunset,” he joked.

“Thankfully, I’m involved in a lot of social and community activities. In fact, I’m the secretary of two resident associations as well. So that should keep my mind busy and active.”

But before he officially says farewell, Kam is keen to impart a few words of wisdom for young, potential job seekers.

“In any line of work, you need to have an open mind. Many people nowadays come into a certain job, and by lunchtime, they’re gone. Or they only see it as a step to something else,” said Kam.

“But the first day may not actually be what it’s like in the future. So don’t jump ship too early. When I look back and see what we have done here at NSC, from a small chemical plant to a leading chemical manufacturer. It’s a very satisfying feeling.”