Malaysian woman gets earring stuck in her nose, five Alor Setar firefighters spend 10 minutes to remove it

A woman from Alor Setar struggled to remove the earring, before finally deciding to call the fire and rescue department. ― Picture via Facebook/Bomba Alor Setar

PETALING JAYA, July 2 ― A 30-year-old woman from Alor Setar, Kedah who felt adventurous, used a small hoop earring as a nose ring ― but it did not end well.

She struggled to remove the earring, before finally deciding to call the Alor Setar Fire and Rescue department, reported Astro Awani.

The incident that was shared on the Bomba Alor Setar Facebook page, took place at 10.29pm last night.

According to the department's Operations and Rescue Division assistant director Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain, he said that a team of five firefighters came to the woman’s house to remove the earring.

They then successfully removed the earring using a cutter, succeeding after 10 minutes, and the woman did not sustain any injuries.

Most social media users praised the heroic efforts of the firefighters while others wondered why the woman would have her earrings in her nose instead.