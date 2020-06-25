Sabah student who sat for online exams in tree gets scholarship offer, MCMC to build telco tower near her village

The teenager’s YouTube video led authorities to kickstart plans to build a new telecommunications tower near her village. — Pictures from Facebook/Jabatan Penerangan Negeri Sabah and Unsplash

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — Sabahan student Veveonah Mosibin has been offered a scholarship from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) after a video of her climbing a tree to sit for her online exams blew up online.

UMS vice-chancellor Professor Taufiq Yap Yun Hin announced the news on Facebook yesterday and said the 19-year-old will be offered a scholarship to pursue her bachelor’s degree once she completes her foundation in science programme at the institution.

“Veveonah is a bright student and has been consistently proactive throughout her foundation in science studies.

“May she succeed with excellence in her studies. Congratulations, Veveonah!” wrote Professor Taufiq.

Bernama reported that Veveonah and her parents also had a chance to meet the wife of the Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri and Nur Jauhar Foundation advisor Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni.

Norlidah presented the young woman with donations in the form of cash and essential goods during a formal ceremony at the Istana Negeri on June 23.

Veveonah became an overnight sensation after she posted a YouTube video about climbing a tree to get a better internet connection so she could sit for her online exams smoothly.

She had built a hut on top of a hill specifically for this purpose but was forced to come up with a new idea when she discovered that the hut was destroyed on the day of her exams.

Her YouTube video spurred the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to devise plans for a telecommunications tower in Kampung Bilangau Kecil, Pitas which will give Veveonah and her fellow villagers improved internet access.

Veveonah told Bernama that she did not expect her YouTube video to go viral but was grateful that the authorities had taken action to provide better internet services for those living in rural areas.

“At first, I only made the video for fun besides wanting to share my experience of how I sat for my online exams.

“I’m grateful towards those who are taking action to modernise my village by building this telecommunications tower and I hope it will come to fruition because the internet is so important in this day and age,” she said.