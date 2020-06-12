‘Upin & Ipin’ creators Les’ Copaque becomes first Malaysian YouTube channel to reach 10m subscribers

The Shah Alam-based animation studio was awarded the YouTube Diamond Play Button. — Picture from Instagram/Les’ Copaque

PETALING JAYA, June 12 — Malaysian animation studio Les’ Copaque’s YouTube channel has hit 10 million subscribers, making the creators of the popular children’s series Upin & Ipin the first YouTube channel in Malaysia to hit the mark.

The channel was awarded the Diamond Play Button Award from the US-based video streaming platform for the milestone, reported BH Online.

The news was shared by Les’ Copaque Production managing director Burhanuddin Md Radzi, who confirmed that the studio reached the impressive number of subscribers at 2.06pm yesterday.

The production company also took to Instagram yesterday to document its milestone through a live “countdown” which it said was akin to “watching a football match.”

“This is an incredible achievement and [we’re] very proud to be Malaysia’s first YouTube channel with 10 million subscribers,” he told the Malay-language publication.

Les’ Copaque previously received the Silver Play Button Award for reaching 100,000 subscribers and the Gold Play Button Award after gaining one million subscribers for the YouTube channel which was established more than a decade ago in 2009.

Burhanuddin added that up until February, only 566 YouTube channels worldwide had recorded 10 million subscribers.

“Our YouTube channel features a range of products such as Upin & Ipin, Puteri, Pada Zaman Dahulu, DaDuDiDo and most recently, Upin & Ipin the Helping Heroes which received over two million views,” he said.

Collectively, he said, the studio’s YouTube channel has more than four billion views.

“This is an amazing achievement. We thank the fans who have been supporting us from day one.

“Congratulations to the Les’ Copaque production unit for successfully producing quality and well-loved works.”

Les’ Copaque was established in December 2005 by Burhanuddin and Ainon Ariff along with three Multimedia University graduates.

The Shah Alam-based studio’s French-sounding name was derived from the Malay phrase ‘last kopek’ which translates to last chance.