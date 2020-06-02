Determined 10-year-old Malaysia boy starts fruit juice business to buy a PS4, gets help from national footballer

Danish greets all his customers with a big smile during deliveries. — Picture via Twitter/@Sally_Dinie

PETALING JAYA, June 2 — Most kids want a gaming console, and some are lucky to have their parents buy one for them.

A 10-year-old boy from Puchong decided to take matters into his own hands by channelling his inner entrepreneur into earning enough to buy one for himself.

Danish Izzudin’s older sister Sally Nur Dinie took to Twitter two days ago saying her brother had set his sights on getting himself a PlayStation 4 (PS4) and was willing to work to achieve his goal.

adik i umur 10 tahun start berniaga Pure Manggo Juice sebab nak beli ps4 so tadi i tolong carikan dia customer lepastu customer ni order 6 botol, tengokla adik i now terus senyum lebar dah, siapa nak order boleh dm i okie hehe thank you!!🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/FoPAgczj1S — sallydinielim🦘 (@Sally_Dinie) May 31, 2020

“My 10-year-old brother has started selling pure mango juice because he wants to buy a PS4. So I helped him find a customer earlier and they ordered six bottles. Just look at the big smile on his face.”

She said each bottle of pure mango juice only costs RM3, with free delivery available in the Puchong area.

Clad in a facemask, Danish and his family offer free delivery for orders around Puchong. — Picture via Twitter/@Sally_Dinie.

According to mStar, Sally, 17, added that Danish was even more determined more than ever after failing to meet his mother’s agreed-upon conditions to get a PS4.

“He’s wanted one since last year but our mother said that he has to get the best results in his exams first and he didn't manage to.

“So, our dad gave him the idea to make and sell mango juice since our mother has a mango pickle business. Danish was so excited about the idea because it would help him get the PS4 a little bit faster.”

Sally’s post has since garnered over 14,000 shares on Twitter alone, with many users aiming to make Danish’s wish come true, even offering to pay it forward to help him achieve his goal.

“Orders have increased ever since I posted about him on Twitter. There are even people outside of Selangor now offering to pay for drinks, up to 100 orders even. They ask us to just give it away to other people.

“It’s really touching to see so many good Malaysians wanting to help my brother.”

Social media users were also full of praise for Danish, complimenting him for “working” for something he wants instead of asking his parents for it.

Social media users couldn’t believe how industrious Danish is. — Screengrab via Twitter/@Sally_Dinie

“Nice. Learning from a young age to work hard to get something instead of relying on others. Keep it up, kid,” complimented one Twitter user.

Other users also said that Danish is a “future businessman” in the making, while some advised him to wait a little longer before purchasing the PS4, as Sony’s next-generation PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release sometime at the end of this year or early 2021.

However, Danish won’t have to worry on a long wait to afford one as mStar reported that Harimau Malaya and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football plater Muhammad Safawi Rasid caught wind of his endeavour and plans to sponsor a PS4 for him.

An avid gamer himself, Safawi Rasid says he will be gifting a PS4 to Danish. — Picture via Instagram/@safawirasid29

Growing up in a family with 13 siblings and missing out on many luxuries, Safawi said he related to Danish and felt inclined to help the Puchong boy out.

“It used to be hard for me to get things I dreamt of having when I was a child. My family had more important things to spend money on, so I would save up my Raya money to get the things I wanted.

“Now, I’m lucky enough to be a professional footballer with JDT. So why not help Danish get his dream? I’ll get some of my gamer friends to send the gift to him soon.”