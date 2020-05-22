Maxis launches celebratory campaign in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri (VIDEO)

Screenshot of Maxis’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebratory film via YouTube.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — To usher Aidilfitri, Maxis launched its celebratory campaign to remind the people that nothing can break Malaysians festive spirit despite the conditional movement control order.

Starting with its 8D audio film, which was launched earlier this week, it culminates with a campaign film.

The 8D audio film, called Suasana Syawal Sempurna features the voice of young Haziq, with scenes of real-life Malaysian festive stories from the past and present.

8D audio is an effect applied to a stereo track where songs have been edited with spacial reverb and mixing to make it seem like the audio moving in a circle around your head.

“As we practice social distancing and safeguard our health collectively in these unprecedented times, we believe Malaysians will continue to find ways to stay close and connected with the use of technology, ingenuity and optimism.”

“With this special Raya campaign, we hope to inspire Malaysians and their loved ones to remain positive and strong during this truly special time of the year,” said Maxis Chief Executive Officer Gokhan Ogut in a statement.

Maxis Head of Brand and Marketing Tai Kam Leong said for its Raya campaign this year, the company wanted to stir listeners’ imagination to picture the perfect Raya in their own ways, as everyone has a unique take on what makes the occasion meaningful to them.

“Which is why we launched the 8D Audio film as a prelude. The full film, with images of past celebrations and present circumstances, serve to celebrate and salute the Malaysian spirit where we have always celebrated Hari Raya with enthusiasm, love and appreciation undiminished regardless of the situation.”

Maxis is also aggregating positive, real-life Malaysian stories during this Raya period, in collaboration with its media partners, to be featured on the Raya campaign’s microsite as a source of daily inspiration.