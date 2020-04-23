Daily essentials such as Milo, rice, cooking oil as low as RM10 in Shopee’s Raya campaign

The Raya Bersama Shopee campaign takes place from now until May 26. — Picture courtesy of Shopee

PETALING JAYA, April 23 — With Hari Raya just around the corner, great deals await Malaysians in the Raya Bersama Shopee campaign.

From as low as RM10, the campaign has an array of daily essentials such as Milo, dates, chicken, fish, beef, rice and cooking oil from now until May 26.

Other items in the campaign include home appliances like blenders and prayer wear such as telekung.

For extra savings, users are also entitled to free shipping when they spend a minimum of RM19.

Shoppers on the lookout for great deals will be pleased to know that the campaign has four special Jualan Hebat Raya days where discounts up to 80 per cent, RM1 deals on favourite items and reduced shipping fees when you spend a minimum of RM10 from 12am to 2am.

The campaign’s Jualan Hebat Raya happens today and tomorrow with the next round taking place on May 14 and May 15.

For halal products, prayer items, wudhu-friendly cosmetics, Muslim fashion and many more, Salam by Shopee is an all-new feature that makes browsing and shopping for these items a breeze.

Salam by Shopee not only has deals, offers and vouchers but helps shoppers with their Raya planning through Koleksi Terkini which sorts the latest collection from across categories.

Avid cooks can search for inspiration through a collection of recipes in Resipi Raya while Pilihan Halal features Halal-certified brands in a single section.

Salam by Shopee makes browsing and shopping for halal products, prayer items, wudhu-friendly cosmetics, Muslim fashion a breeze. — Picture courtesy of Shopee

To usher in the holy month of Ramadan, the Azan in-app feature reminds Muslim users on prayer times and Derma allows Shopee customers to make donations non-profit organisations like Mercy, Islamic Aid Malaysia, Makna and NKF as well as Shopee’s own MMA Covid-19 Fund that has raised over RM450,000 for the Malaysian Medical Association Foundation.

“The Ramadan and Hari Raya period is a special time filled with forgiveness and blessings,” said Shopee regional managing director Ian Ho.

“While this Raya may be slightly different, we hope that the Raya Bersama Shopee campaign will give Malaysians the opportunity to have an affordable yet unforgettable and meaningful celebration.”

Shopee Live brings viewers curated content such as food shows, daily workout sessions and Muslim-related content such as Quran-reading classes with the aim of spreading Raya joy to shoppers, all in the safe space of their homes.

The popular variety entertainment show MeleTOP will also be aired on April 21, April 28, May 5 and May 12 at 9pm.

In Shopee Games, Shopee coins, vouchers and even 43-inch televisions are up for grabs in Joget Shopee where memorising dance moves is required, Shopee Tangkap which lets you catch your favourite Raya kuih and crowd favourites Goyang Shopee, Shopee Throw, Lucky Raya and One or Not.

Shopee has also made sending duit raya to loved ones in a safe and easy way via its ShopeePay e-wallet.

In a press statement, Ho also spoke about Shopee’s RM15 million-Seller Support Package that was launched earlier this month to assist Malaysian businesses.

“Now, this campaign will centre around Malaysian consumers to help them through this difficult time by providing them with greater value deals.

“Ultimately, what we hope most for is that this would provide some level of comfort to all Malaysians that we are here for, and with them,” Ho said.