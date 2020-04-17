Kind policeman who saved pup from drain receives commendation letter from Tengku Permaisuri Selangor

Shah Alam policeman Kpl/s Mohd Azad Azady Mohd Tarmizee (right) receiving the letter of commendation from Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin. The letter was presented by Muhammad Syahir Hasan, who is Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin

PETALING JAYA, Apr 17 — The policeman, who saved a puppy from a monsoon drain last week, received a letter of commendation from Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

The letter was handed over recently to Corporal Mohd Azad Azady Mohd Tarmizee by Muhammad Syahir Hasan, who is Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s assistant private secretary.

The ceremony was held at the Shah Alam district police, where Mohd Azad is attached with its mobile patrol vehicle unit.

On April 9, a video clip of Mohd Azad saving a puppy that fell into a monsoon drain went viral.

The policeman, who was on duty for the Covid-19 movement control order, won praises from social media users for going beyond his call of duty.

The rescue operation was made more memorable when two other dogs, believed to be the puppy’s parents, wag their tails with Mohd Azad after being reunited with the puppy.

The clip has been shared 24,000 times since it was posted by Facebook user Ezam Ramli on April 9.