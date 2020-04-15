Singapore launches new hygiene certification programme for hospitality industry

To be certified ‘SG Clean’, businesses must pass a seven-point checklist that includes screening the health and temperature of employees and workplace hygiene practices. — Nikada/IStock.com pic via AFP-Relaxnews

SINGAPORE, April 15 — Singapore is currently on a cleaning blitz. The city-state famous for its cleanliness and hygiene standards has launched a new government-led certification programme for hotels and restaurants to restore public confidence in its facilities and raise the bar again in public sanitation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

To be certified “SG Clean,” businesses must pass a seven-point checklist that includes screening the health and temperature of employees and workplace hygiene practices.

Businesses that have been certified SG Clean so far include the food and retail stores along the Orchard Road shopping belt, the Grand Hyatt Singapore, the Grand Hyatt Singapore, Village Hotel Sentosa and the Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa.

The programme has already rolled out to hawker centers and coffee shops, and will also target high-traffic areas like shopping malls, tourist attractions, conference venues, schools and public transportation.

The programme is voluntary for Singapore’s 37,000 tourism and hospitality businesses.

A full list of certified establishments at https://www.stb.gov.sg/ — AFP-Relaxnews