Amid Covid-19 lockdown, elderly American has beer supply replenished after plea for brew goes viral (VIDEO)

Olive Veronesi has changed her tune to a happier one after she got her beer supply replenished. — Picture via Twitter

PETALING JAYA, April 15 — The nonagenarian woman, who became an internet sensation after a photo of her asking for beer while being confined at her home due to the Covid-19 pandemic went viral, has gotten her wish.

Representatives of the beer company Molson Coors sent 150 cans of Coors Light beer to Olive Veronesi’s home in Pennsylvania, US, Monday afternoon.

CBS Pittsburgh reported that 93-year-old Veronesi wasted no time and opened a can of the beer in front of her porch.

“That tastes pretty good,” she was quoted as saying.

It was previously reported that a relative had taken the picture of Veronesi making her request to her daughter and neighbors while holding a can of Coors Light beer and a white board with the wordings “I need more beer!!”

Veronesi said she was down to her last dozen cans of beer when the photo was taken.

“I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it.”

Molson Coors' Mark Linder said the company wanted to ensure Veronesi gets her beer so she could continue her regimen of a Coors light a day.



