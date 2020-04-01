80,000 face shields, 1,000 meals for frontliners: Tzu Chi Foundation continues to aid in Covid-19 crisis (VIDEO)

30 hospital beds were picked up from KL Tzu-Chi Jing Si Hall by a truck sent by the hospital. — Picture courtesy of Tzu Chi Foundation

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The Tzu Chi KL and Selangor volunteers have produced more than 80,000 DIY face shields for 24 hospitals and more than 900 clinics around Malaysia in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The non-governmental organisation has also distributed 30 used hospital beds to Sungai Buloh Hospital with an additional 14 more to be delivered in the next couple of days to accommodate the growing numbers of patients.

The Tzu Chi Foundation, in a press statement, said it has also provided 100 packs of vegetarian meals that were sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital and Klang Hospital on a daily basis.

Up until now, they have provided more than 1,000 packs of vegetarian meals for medical personnel

The foundation is also aiming to provide medical equipment and supplies to other hospitals.

Besides hospitals, Tzu Chi also sent DIY face shields to clinics. — Picture courtesy of Tzu Chi Foundation

Besides that, Tzu Chi volunteers have also initiated emergency relief of daily supplies to families and refugees who need the items in light of the Movement Control Order (MCO) extension.

Tzu Chi Foundation, which has been a partner at United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has supported more than 1,000 households including the families of students from Tzu Chi Refugee School.

“Students from 40 households face food shortage issues because during the MCO their parents cannot go to work and earn money, so they've no food left,” said the Tzu Chi KL and Selangor Refugee Affairs deputy head Chan Bee Peng.

Tzu Chi Foundation, however, was trying to get approval to send in supplies whenever it was needed after the recent announcement by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that NGOs are not to distribute aid independently and were ordered to send their food donations via the Welfare Department for redistribution.

The Taiwanese non-profit Buddhist organisation has been giving continuous support in combating the Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.