Now, you can have a free KAWS sculpture in your home... for a while

Fancy having a KAWS scuplture to call your own? You now can... for a while. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Since the world — and us in Malaysia — went into a lockdown, all sorts of wonderful ideas have sprung up to make life that much more bearable as we live lives of restricted movements.

You can find online virtual museum tours, musicians and fitness instructors live-streaming from their living rooms, free e-books etc.

Now, one of America’s best-known artists and designers KAWS and Acute Art — which brings together artists and cutting-edge technology — have launched a new sculpture to be enjoyed anywhere.

And it’s free till April 15.

Malaysians are already familiar with KAWS through his collaboration with Uniqlo. When it was announced that the last collection would mark the final time he collaborates with Uniqlo, there was a frenzy.

Buying an original KAWS will set you back by a pretty penny so no wonder the Uniqlo T-shirts were so popular.

Earlier this month, KAWS teamed up with Acute Art to launch KAWS’ EXPANDED HOLIDAY which consisted of a free exhibition of 12 augmented reality (AR) sculptures which can only be viewed via the Acute Art app.

Now KAWS has released an additional work — COMPANION (EXPANDED) — to be enjoyed at home.

“Given the current situation with Covid-19 we do not encourage the gathering of people but instead propose that you enjoy this small version of COMPANION (EXPANDED) for free in the comfort of your own space,” KAWS said.

“I am completely overwhelmed and thankful for the way my project has been embraced and love seeing all the photos being uploaded so please keep them coming. THANK YOU!! Stay Safe!”

Acute Arts’ CEO Jacob De Geer added, “Acute Art was founded on the vision of democratising art and bringing it to places where it could not be before.

“It’s always been our ambition to reach audiences outside of the artworld’s traditional institutions. In these difficult times, our aspiration has gained new relevance and urgency.

“The new work by KAWS is offered to anyone, anywhere for free until April 15. We hope you take good care of yourselves.”

This time-limited work is available for free right now till April 15. All you need to do is download the Acute Art app.



